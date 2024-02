News From Law.com

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Vinson & Elkins worked a massive $26 billion energy deal while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Latham & Watkins both advised on at least three multi-billion deals in one of the more active weeks in dealmaking in the last two-plus years.

February 12, 2024, 3:34 PM

