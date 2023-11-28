Deal Watch: This M&A Partner Just Had Two Big Deals on Same ...

News From Law.com

Despite the holiday calendar, it was a busy time for M&A dealmakers. There were at least seven announced deals over $1 billion in the past week. It's been an especially busy time for Karessa Cain, a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz corporate partner who worked on two of those big deals. Cain represented eBay in connection with its support for the voluntary offer led by Permira and Blackstone to acquire Adevinta ASA. The offer values eBay's entire stake in Adevinta ASA at $4.3 billion.

November 28, 2023, 1:57 PM

