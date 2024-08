News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins, Goodwin Procter and Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett were all on top of the latest private equity and venture capital league tables for the first half of 2024. Overall, according to the London Stock Exchange Group, PE activity remained relatively weak in the first half of 2024, compared to 2021 and 2022, but on par with the 2018-2020 time frame for both venture capital and private equity buyouts.

August 27, 2024, 12:48 PM