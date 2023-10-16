Deal Watch: Something is Amiss in Hong Kong | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

The largest deal of 2023 was announced last week (more details here), as Davis, Polk & Wardwell counseled ExxonMobil in its close to $60 billion buy of Pioneer Natural Resources, which was advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.According to Dealogic, there has been only $3.5 billion raised in IPOs on the HKSE exchange this year. That is a 68% drop from last year. It is also a far cry from the $42.8 billion raised in October of 2021. Turns out private equity investment in Hong Kong this year is also down. By 89% year-over-year. What is going on?

October 16, 2023, 5:26 PM

