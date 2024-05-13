Deal Watch: Skadden, Latham, Paul Hastings and Several Other...

News From Law.com

Squarespace's $6.9 billion take-private deal, announced on Monday, kicked off a flurry of work to several law firms. It was the largest announced transaction in deal value of the past week. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Latham & Watkins; Paul Hastings; Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Cooley; and Richards, Layton & Finger all landed a role in the deal. See below for details on who they represented.

May 13, 2024, 5:03 PM

