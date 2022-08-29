Deal Watch: Skadden, Kirkland Help Usher in First-of-Kind $3...

News From Law.com

Deal volume was once again down in the last week, with only four announced deals over $1 billion (and one just shy), according to Law.com Radar. There was one SPAC merger, one IPO and one new reported SPAC. But the week did see one of the biggest announced deals of 2022: tech company and chip-maker Intel — guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom — reached a deal with Canadian asset management group Brookfield Asset Management — led by Kirkland & Ellis.

August 29, 2022, 3:27 PM