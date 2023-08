News From Law.com

In all, Deal Watch tracked six announced deals over $1 billion in the last week, two new SPACs, two new SPAC mergers, six new debt offerings over $500 million and four IPOs. That number of IPOs within a week is high for 2023. Still, as many are aware, M&A transactions and other deals have been fewer and further between in 2023 than in the last two years.

August 29, 2023, 12:19 PM

