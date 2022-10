News From Law.com

The third fiscal quarter of 2022 saw M&A value drop below $1 trillion for the first time since 2020 and the league tables show most firms took it on the chin compared to last year, with global M&A down 34% and the lucrative and enormous North American market drop 40%. It wasn't all bad news, though, as Sullivan & Cromwell, advising on three of the five deals over $1 billion this week, made the most of the current situation.

October 10, 2022, 2:42 PM