Deal work was strong in the last week across the board. Several multi-billion-dollar deals were announced, debt issuances were up and multiple SPAC mergers took place. And Sullivan & Cromwell was right in the middle of the M&A activity, helping to guide three of the biggest deals announced in the last week.

September 11, 2023, 4:52 PM

