News From Law.com

Big Law dealmaking activity picked up this past week, with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Latham & Watkins helping to usher in Este Lauder's buy of high-end fashion brand Tom Ford. Meanwhile, SPAC mergers and IPO activity returned, with Latham working on several of them.

Legal Services

November 21, 2022, 5:22 PM