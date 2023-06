News From Law.com

One of the largest announced M&A deals in the last week signals just how businesses — and law firms — may attempt to use generative AI moving forward. Databricks, represented by Fenwick & West, said it will acquire AI startup MosaicML for $1.3 billion, according to an announcement Monday. MosaicML is leaning on Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

June 26, 2023, 4:23 PM

