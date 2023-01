News From Law.com

Dealmaking in the last quarter slowed even further, leading total M&A deal value in 2022 to plunge 38% last year compared with 2021. And some dealmakers are not optimistic about a quick rebound in M&A activity early this year.According to Refinitiv, M&A deal value declined 35% from the first half to the second half of 2022, marking the largest six-month percentage swing since records began in 1980.

Legal Services

January 03, 2023, 2:19 PM