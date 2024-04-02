Deal Watch: Latham, Weil Lead Home Improvement Deal; Dealmak...

News From Law.com

This past week was a slower one in M&A deal volume, with only two announced deals hitting the $1 billion mark. One of those, though, was an $18.3 billion buy of residential roofing distributor SRS Distribution by Home Depot. Weil Gotshal & Manges advised Home Depot, while Latham counseled SRS. While the previous few weeks have shown strong M&A volume and value results, this past week underscores that nothing can be taken for granted about the deal market in 2024.

