Deal Watch: Latham, Goodwin, Covington Steer Life Sciences D...

News From Law.com

With a recession less likely this year, is the timing — after all these months — ripe for a rebound in deal work?According to Pitchbook, the proverbial private equity dry powder (which in the last 18 months seems more like permafrost) sits at $1.35 trillion, only 9.7% off the record high. That has been looming for some time. But now corporations have become flush with cash, with holdings in excess of $4 trillion in Q1 of 2023, just 3.3% off the all-time high.

Legal Services

August 07, 2023, 4:26 PM

nature of claim: /