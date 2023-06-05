Deal Watch: Kirkland, DLA and Freshfields Lead Pharma Deal. ...

News From Law.com

Kirkland & Ellis, DLA Piper and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer led the largest announced deal of the past week, a $6.1 billion pharma buy by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's subsidiary, Luxinva SA. Overall, the week saw at least six announced deals over one billion, but only one megadeal, over $5 billion. While M&A activity remains slow compared with last year, dealmakers and technology-focused lawyers see AI technology driving significant deal work in the near future.

June 05, 2023, 3:56 PM

