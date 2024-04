News From Law.com

Another week, another strong showing for deal activity, with at least seven announced M&A deals over $1 billion in the last seven days, including three over the $5 billion mark. Private equity firms were behind three of those deals, including two that Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins both handled.

April 29, 2024, 6:32 PM

