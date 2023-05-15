Deal Watch: Kirkland and Latham Advised on $25B in Deals in ...

News From Law.com

The past several days have been a big week for announced deals, as Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins; Davis, Polk & Wardwell; Sidley Austin and Sullivan & Cromwell, among others, all took leading roles in three mega deals worth a collective $37 billion. The largest of those three includes ONEOK Inc. agreeing to buy U.S. pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners in a deal valued at $18.8 billion. In the Sunday-announced deal, Kirkland is representing ONEOK, while Latham & Watkins is advising Magellan.

May 15, 2023, 1:43 PM

