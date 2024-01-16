Deal Watch: Kirkland, Akin Drive Energy Deals as Big Law Lea...

News From Law.com

Energy and infrastructure continue to be a leading force behind the biggest M&A deals, and law firms are recruiting partners in this space to be well-positioned for deal opportunities in 2024. Four of the five announced M&A deals over $1 billion in the past week involved the energy and infrastructure sectors, including BlackRock's $3 billion buy of Global Infrastructure Partners, as well as Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy's plans for a $7.4 billion merger.

January 16, 2024

