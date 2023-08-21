Deal Watch: Kirkland Advises in $15B in Deals, Dealmakers Aw...

News From Law.com

Kirkland & Ellis had a busy week. The law firm was the lead on three announced mega deals in the last week, including representing pipeline operator Energy Transfer in a $7.1 billion acquisition, BAE System in its purchase of Ball Aerospace for $5.6 billion, and Bain Capital in taking data center solution provider private for $3.16 billion. Meanwhile, law firms like Kirkland that represent many private equity and hedge fund clients are gearing up for large regulatory changes soon.

