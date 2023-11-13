Deal Watch: IPOs Not Coming Back in 2023 | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

It's been a light past week in M&A announcements, with just one topping the $1 billion mark. There were at least three IPOs in the past week, with firms such as Ropes & Gray, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference leading the deals. But the past week was an exception to the market in 2023, as IPOs still face many hurdles. And the seemingly endless kick-the-can to get IPOs to market will likely continue into 2024, experts say.

Legal Services

November 13, 2023, 3:34 PM

nature of claim: /