A bevy of big firms landed business in two large sports deals announced in the last week. Both Hogan Lovells and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz had key roles in both deals: a PGA business venture and the sale of a controlling stake in the Baltimore Orioles. Both deals highlight the steady deal business for Big Law in the sports and media industries, despite a downtick in M&A in the last 18 months.

February 05, 2024, 4:14 PM

