Deal Watch: Fried Frank, Dechert, McDermott, Ropes, Skadden ...

The end of summer appears to be going out with a bang in big deals. In the past week, there were seven announced deals over $1 billion, including four over the $3 billion mark. The largest of those, announced Monday, is CVS Health's acquisition of Signify Health for $8 billion. CVS worked with Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; Dechert; and McDermott Will & Emery, while Ropes & Gray steered Signify on the deal. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom guided Goldman Sachs on financial terms.

September 06, 2022, 3:52 PM