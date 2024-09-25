Deal Watch: Freshfields, Simpson, Kirkland, Paul Weiss Among...

News From Law.com

Deal Watch: This column continues to track cross-border multi-billion dollar M&A deals each week. Law firms that have large contingents of dealmakers both inside and outside the U.S. appear to be benefiting. That has included firms such as Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Kirkland & Ellis; Latham & Watkins; and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton — all of which have been on international deals valued at over $1 billion this month.

September 25, 2024, 3:08 PM