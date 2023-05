News From Law.com

The list of barriers to deal work, from inflation and high-interest rates to geopolitical conflict, may have gotten a little smaller for a change this week, when the White House and House Republican leadership reached a deal over the weekend to suspend the U.S. debt limit — a course of action that, if completed, could help ease deal flow in the coming months.

May 30, 2023, 3:49 PM

