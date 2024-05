News From Law.com

There were no megadeals over $5 billion in value reported this past week, but there were eight announced deals over $1 billion, as 2024 continues to outpace 2023 in the amount of deal value. The availability of capital may be partly fueling deal flow, according to a recent examination by S&P.

Legal Services

May 07, 2024, 4:24 PM

nature of claim: /