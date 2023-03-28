Deal Watch: Deals Down, Debt Offerings Up as Banking Saga Co...

News From Law.com

Deal activity took a sharp turn down this past week, with only two announced deals over $1 billion, including a massive $15 billion buy of Toshiba by Japanese private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners. The deal was brokered in part by Davis, Polk & Wardwell and Morrison Foerster. In addition to the two deals over the $1 billion mark, there were also two SPAC mergers as well as 11 debt issuances over $500 million. And as has been the case for most of the last year, there were no new IPOs or SPACs.

March 28, 2023, 3:26 PM

