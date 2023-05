News From Law.com

The lawyers have plenty of lawyers to guide them on Shearman & Sterling and Allen & Overy deal to make a $3.4 billion law firm with 3,900 attorneys. Davis, Polk & Wardwell is counseling Shearman on the merger, while Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett is advising A&O. Altogether, at least nine outside counsel lawyers between the two firms are on the deal, likely adding a costly legal bill to the merger process.

May 23, 2023, 11:51 AM

