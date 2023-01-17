Deal Watch: Davis Polk, Sidley and Wachtell Steer Talks of $...

News From Law.com

Davis Polk & Wardwell, Sidley Austin and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are guiding a $7.6 billion deal between Emerson Electric and National Instruments in by far the largest deal announcement of the past week. Emerson Electric, represented by Davis Polk and Sidley, said on Tuesday that it submitted a proposal to acquire National Instruments, which has turned to Wachtell. Emerson said it has been pursuing the Texas-based equipment and instrumentation company since May, according to press reports.

Legal Services

January 17, 2023, 3:07 PM