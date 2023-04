News From Law.com

There were eight announced deals over $1 billion last week, the most in about a month. There was also an IPO (you remember them from 2021, yes?) But headwinds from 2022 are still here, with some new wrinkles, and the performance of the M&A market in the first quarter of this year shows that, yes, things can always get worse.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 11, 2023, 4:38 PM

nature of claim: /