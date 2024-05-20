Deal Watch: Big Week in Deals as Creative Dealmaking Merges ...

News From Law.com

It was another strong past week in M&A deals, with eight announced transactions over $1 billion and four over $3 billion. The deals were across verticals (pharma, banking, insurance, energy, among others), with a bevy of law firms involved. While the state of "market conditions," that catchall for whatever is happening at the moment, doesn't appear to have changed significantly (persistent wars, inflation, no meaningful interest rate cuts, and a looming U.S. presidential election), deal flow appears to be picking up, compared with last year.

