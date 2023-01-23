Deal Watch: As Tech Layoffs Surge, Law Firms Seek Growth wit...

News From Law.com

M&A work in the new year continued in a slow crawl. This past week saw only one announced deal over the $1 billion mark and a smattering of SPAC mergers and IPOs, according to Law.com Radar. In particular, there were no large tech transactions. As the tech industry continues to reel amid layoffs and tech companies give less business to their lawyers, the law firms that have typically advised Big Tech now appear to be looking to other sectors and practices for more business.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 23, 2023, 3:25 PM