Deal Watch: As PE Deal Activity Ramps Up, Skadden, Paul Weis...

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Latham & Watkins led the largest deal from last week, an $11 billion investment by funds managed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in Intel's Fab 34 project. The second largest deal of the week, a $3.5 billion deal that saw Emerson Electric sell the remaining assets of its involvement in the Copeland joint venture to funds managed by Blackstone, was also a PE-driven deal.

June 10, 2024, 4:50 PM

