Deal Watch: Antitrust Enforcement Docket Looms Over M&A and ...

The past week in announced M&A activity is comparatively light, with only three billion-dollar-plus deals. And none of those were megadeals (more than $5 billion in value), which had become a weekly occurrence for most of 2024. Dealmakers say the regulatory environment — in particular antitrust enforcement — is one factor in the current deal market, with clients evaluating whether potential mergers and acquisitions would clear antitrust approval by global governments.

June 18, 2024, 3:47 PM

