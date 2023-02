Breaking News From Law.com

U.S. Bankruptcy Chief Judge Jeffrey Graham scheduled three days of oral arguments starting on April 19 for a motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of 3M's earplug subsidiary. A DOJ lawyer also said the U.S. trustee would file a separate dismissal motion within a week. The earplug claimants filed their Feb. 3 motion after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit dismissed Johnson & Johnson's talc case on Jan. 30.

Government

February 13, 2023, 2:45 PM