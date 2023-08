News From Law.com

The national opioid epidemic generated many damage claims against pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers, including a 2019 federal lawsuit filed by the Hospital Authority of Wayne County, Georgia. But an opinion issued by the Supreme Court of Georgia Monday has clarified why a 2022 opioid settlement reached by the State of Georgia, and subsequent legislation, effectively bars the hospital authority's existing claim.

Georgia

August 21, 2023, 1:42 PM

nature of claim: /