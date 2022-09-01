Litigation Surge - Securities | VMware

Law.com Radar detected an unusually high number of cases last month targeting VMware, a cloud computing company which was spun off from Dell in 2021. VMware saw at least three new federal lawsuits in August, including two shareholder actions challenging software giant Broadcom's proposed acquisition of the company for $61 billion. VMware was also sued for patent infringement by Focus Global Solutions in connection with virtual storage area networks; the complaint is identical to one that Focus Global Solutions filed against Broadcom two weeks earlier.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 5:23 PM