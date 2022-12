Litigation Surge - Louisiana | State Farm Insurance

Insurance cases against State Farm soared yesterday in Louisiana, primarily over weather-related claims. At least 36 federal suits were filed - that's 10 times the typical daily average. The vast majority of cases seek relief for damages wrought by Hurricane Ida in 2021 and are backed by the Houston-based law firm McClenny Moseley & Associates.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 12:21 PM