Patent litigation surged in the banking and financial services sector in Texas last week, according to Law.com Radar. Six cases were filed against entities on Radar's sector watchlist, more than half of which allege that ATMs offered by JPMorgan, Regions Bank, Truist Bank and Zions Bank infringe two patents owned by InnoMemory LLC. The plaintiff is backed by Rabicoff Law.

March 05, 2024, 12:30 PM

