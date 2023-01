Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Mary Elizabeth White and Harold Traister to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Lampariello Law Group on behalf of Edson Fernandez De Souza Jr., Edlene Rodrigues Goulart and other plaintiffs. The case is 8:23-cv-00089, De Souza et al. v. White et al.

Florida

January 13, 2023, 12:15 PM