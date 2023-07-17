Who Got The Work

Robert J. Hannen and Boris Brownstein of Clark Hill have stepped in as defense counsel to Citizens Bank NA in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed June 2 in New York Western District Court by Weitz & Luxenberg, accuses the defendant of violating New York common law by imposing multiple fees on single transactions and charging $35 and up on transactions that do not actually overdraw checking accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:23-cv-00482, De Simone v. Citizens Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 7:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Lisa De Simone

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

defendants

Citizens Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract