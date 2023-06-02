New Suit - Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg, Cohen & Malad, Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, and the Johnson Firm filed a breach-of-contract class action against Citizens Bank in New York Western District Court on Friday. The complaint contends that the defendant allegedly improperly charged overdraft fees and failed to provide account holders with banking statements upon request. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00482, De Simone v. Citizens Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 3:37 PM

