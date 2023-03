Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Pima Community College (PCC) to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se Asian American plaintiff who contends that he was discriminated in retaliation for sending an email complaint to the office of dispute resolution regarding PCC's alleged improper allocation of grant funds. The case is 4:23-cv-00138, De Silva v. Pima Community College et al.

Education

March 23, 2023, 6:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Nirosh H De Silva

defendants

Pima Community College

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Jones Skelton & Hochuli

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations