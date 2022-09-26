Who Got The Work

Brent Dwerlkotte and Christopher R. Wray of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have stepped in to defend Venus Laboratories Inc. in a pending class action over the company's marketing of ECOS brand personal and household products. The case, filed Aug. 11 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Orlowsky Law and Goffstein Law, accuses the defendant of falsely promoting the ECOS products as non-toxic, safe and environmentally-friendly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White, is 4:22-cv-00841, De Santiago Lizama et al v. Venus Laboratories, Inc.

September 26, 2022, 4:20 AM