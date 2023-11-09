Who Got The Work

Shook, Hardy & Bacon partner William F. Northrip has entered an appearance for Publix Super Markets in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed Sept. 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by DiCello Levitt; Seeger Weiss; Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in many over-the-counter cold and flu medicines, is ineffective for treating nasal congestion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, is 1:23-cv-14060, De Priest et al v. Walgreen Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 09, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Frizell Johnson

Hannah De Priest

Ruben Varela

Plaintiffs

DiCello Levitt

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline LLC

Procter & Gamble Company

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Walgreen Co.

Kenvue, Inc.

McNeil Consumer Healthcare

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims