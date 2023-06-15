New Suit - Employment Discrimination
Pennsylvania State University and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Allen Harris PLLC on behalf of a former assistant teaching professor who alleges that he was forced to resign due to ongoing harassment after he complained about race discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02281, De Piero v. Pennsylvania State University et al.
Education
June 15, 2023, 9:55 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Pennsylvania State University
- Abraham Amoros
- Alice W. Pope
- Alina Wong
- Alvin F. De Levie
- Aneesah Smith
- Anthony P. Lubrano
- Barry J. Fenchak
- Brandon D. Short
- Carmen Borges
- Chris R. Hoffman
- Christa A. Hasenkopf
- Damian Fernandez
- Daniel A. Onorato
- Daniel J. Delligatti
- David M Kleppinger
- Donald W. Cairns
- Edward B. Brown, III
- Friederike Baer
- Joseph V. Paterno
- Julie Anna Potts
- Liliana Naydan
- Lisa Marranzini
- Lynn A. Dietrich
- M. Abraham Harpster
- Margo DelliCarpini
- Mark H. Dambly
- Mary Lee Schneider
- Matthew W. Schuyler
- Naren K. Gursahaney
- Neeli Bendapudi
- Randall E. Black
- Richard S. Sokolov
- Robert E. Fenza
- Stanley I. Rapp
- Steven B. Wagman
- Terrence M. Pegula
- Tracy A. Riegel
- Valerie L. Detwiler
- Walter C. Rakowich
nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination