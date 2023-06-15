New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Pennsylvania State University and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Allen Harris PLLC on behalf of a former assistant teaching professor who alleges that he was forced to resign due to ongoing harassment after he complained about race discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02281, De Piero v. Pennsylvania State University et al.

Education

June 15, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Zack De Piero

Plaintiffs

Mudrick & Zucker, P.C.

defendants

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination