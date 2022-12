Who Got The Work

Deniz Uzel Reilly of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for UNFI Transport and UNFI United Natural Foods Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Nov. 3 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Tyree De Leon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith, is 5:22-cv-04413, De Leon v. Unfi United Natural Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 19, 2022, 5:42 AM