Removed To Federal Court

Zoetis, a New Jersey-based producer of medication for pets and livestock, and Zoetis Reference Labs on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The case was brought by Capstone Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The defendants are represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 2:23-cv-03167, De Lara et al v. Zoetis Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 27, 2023, 7:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Angelika De Lara

Kent De Lara

defendants

Zoetis Inc.

Zoetis LLC

Zoetis Services LLC

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

Zoetis Reference Labs LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches