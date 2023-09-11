Who Got The Work

FordHarrison partner Rodolfo Gomez has entered an appearance for A. Viera Property Management LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's 147th Avenue premises, was filed Aug. 11 in Florida Southern District Court by Garcia-Menocal & Perez on behalf of Nigel Frank De La Torre Pardo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:23-cv-23054, De La Torre Pardo v. A. Viera Property Management, LLC et al.

Real Estate

September 11, 2023, 9:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Nigel Frank De La Torre Pardo

Plaintiffs

Beverly Virues

Garcia-Menocal & Perez, P.L.

defendants

A. Viera Property Management, LLC

Taqueria Los Jalapenos, LLC

Vertex Joesan LLC

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA