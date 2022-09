Who Got The Work

Martin Simon Krezalek of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for 128 Wooster, LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which pertains to physical access barriers, was filed Aug. 3 in New York Southern District Court by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of Dedra De La Rosa. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:22-cv-06624, De La Rosa v. 128 Wooster, LLC et al.

New York

September 17, 2022, 6:03 PM