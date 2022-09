Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hanson Bridgett on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Cogir Management USA to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Aegis Law Firm. The case is 2:22-cv-01568, De Alba v. Cogir Management USA Inc et al.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 3:10 PM